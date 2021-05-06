Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from THU 12:00 PM CDT until THU 8:00 PM CDT, Benton County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Douglas County, East Becker County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Kandiyohi County, Kittson County, Koochiching County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lake Of The Woods County, Mahnomen County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Norman County, North Beltrami County, North Cass County, North Clearwater County, North Itasca County, Northern Aitkin County, Pennington County, Pine County, Pope County, Red Lake County, Renville County, Roseau County, Sherburne County, South Aitkin County, South Beltrami County, South Cass County, South Clearwater County, South Itasca County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County
2
Red Flag Warning
from THU 11:00 AM CDT until THU 8:00 PM CDT, Big Stone County, Traverse County

‘Undoubtedly impressive’: British Marines facilitate jet suit test that allows flight between boats and ships

Published 
Updated 3 hours ago
Technology
FOX TV Digital Team

Jet suit allows flight between boats and battleships

Lieutenant Colonel Will Clarke said the technology shows significant promise and that the military will continue to monitor its development. (Credit: Royal Navy via Storyful)

PLYMOUTH SOUND, United Kingdom - That wasn't Tony Stark flying about the English Channel on May 1, though his flight technique resembled Iron Man.

It was a test pilot from Gravity Industries, the creators of a jet suit that allows the wearer to take flight while propelling them with thrusters on the arms and back.

The Royal Marines facilitated the flight on Saturday, trying to determine if the suit would be beneficial to maritime military operations.

Video shared by the Royal Navy showed the test pilot taking off from a smaller boat and soaring towards a much larger ship. After sticking the landing, the pilot is seen flying to another part of the ship.

Finally, the pilot is seen taking off again and landing on the smaller boat.

GRAVITY BOARDING TRIALS WITH ROYAL MARINES

Richard Browning Gravity founder and chief test pilot taking off towards Royal Marines raiding boats. (Credit: Royal Navy via Storyful)

Officials called the operation "undoubtedly impressive," but concluded the suit is not yet ready for military adaptation.

"The flight suit technology tested in this trial allowed the Commando Force to experiment with innovative methods of conducting maritime interdiction operations, and to gain insights into its potential to enable vertical access in the complex urban-littoral environment," Lieutenant Colonel Will Clarke RM said in a news release.

Clarke said the technology shows significant promise and that the military will continue to monitor its development.

This story was reported from Atlanta.