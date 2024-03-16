Unbelted driver killed in Wright County crash: State Patrol

article

An 81-year-old driver was killed in a crash on Interstate 94 in Wright County early Saturday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol report indicates the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on I-94 in Silver Creek Township. A pickup truck and a semi-tanker were both heading westbound on the interstate when they collided near the Hasty exit.

The pickup truck driver, identified as an 81-year-old man from North Oaks, was killed in the crash. He was not wearing his seatbelt during the collision, according to the report.

The State Patrol did not say what led to the crash, but the semi-tanker driver was not injured.

At least 62 people have been killed on Minnesota roadways so far this year, according to the state Department of Public Safety.