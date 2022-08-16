Uber passenger dies after fiery wreck in St. Paul

A woman who was riding as a passenger in an Uber vehicle that was involved in a fiery wreck earlier this month in St. Paul has died, police say.

Police and fire crews were called out in the early morning hours of Sunday, August 7 for the serious crash at the intersection of Lexington Avenue and Marshall Street.

Investigators say it appears the Uber driver was headed south on Lexington Avenue when a Jeep that was traveling on Marshall Street struck the passenger side of his vehicle.

The crash caused the Jeep to catch fire. The driver of the Jeep, a Wisconsin woman, was able to escape but both the Uber driver and his passenger were initially trapped in their vehicle, not far from the burning Jeep. Officers were able to get both people inside the Uber out safely when they arrived, police said.

The Uber driver, a Brooklyn Park man, was seriously hurt but expected to survive. The passenger in his backseat, identified in a police report as 31-year-old Ashley Amland, was critically hurt.

On Monday, police were informed by the hospital that Amland had died.

The driver of the Jeep was arrested on probable cause for criminal vehicular operation. However, it's unclear if formal charges have been filed at this point.

Police say the investigation into the case is ongoing while a medical examination is performed.