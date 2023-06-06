U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minnesota to create new section to prosecute Indian Country cases

During a federal hearing to address missing and murdered Indigenous people, U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger announced his plans to hire five new Indian Country prosecutors to the office.

"With these new positions, we will create for the first time ever an Indian Country section in the U.S. Attorney’s Office that works solely on Indian Country cases," Luger said, calling it a "gamechanger" for the state’s 11 tribes.

The announcement was made during a hearing held in downtown Minneapolis hosted by the "Not Invisible Act Commission" which aims to craft better partnerships between federal, state, tribal, and local agencies when it comes to missing and murdered Indigenous people.

"There isn’t a single solution to this problem but there is an urgent and critical need for all of us to work together in whatever area we have as our expertise so we can create a future where all of our communities are safe," said Minnesota Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan.

Family members of victims shared their emotional testimonies, including Monte Fronk whose daughter Nada was murdered in Brooklyn Park in 2021.

"It isn’t a banner, it isn’t a red hand," Fronk said as he displayed photos of the murder scene. "This is what it looks like for someone like me to live through this."