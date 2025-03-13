Two teens arrested in Edina for over 30 crime incidents

The Brief Edina police arrested two 17-year-olds who are connected to 32 incidents in the city. The teens are connected to 16 thefts from cars and tampering, and fled from officers three times. Police say the incidents occurred mostly from January to March.



Teens arrested in Edina

What we know:

According to Edina police, detectives arrested two 17-year-old boys who are linked to 32 crime incidents in the area.

The teens are connected to nine stolen vehicles, four burglaries, 16 thefts from cars and tampering, and fled from officers three times.

What they're saying:

Edina police provided the following statement about the arrests:

"Amazing work by Edina Detectives and their local law enforcement partners, including Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, the Hennepin County Criminal Information Sharing and Analysis Unit, and many other partner law enforcement agencies! They have done great work in identifying the suspects involved, getting them into custody and gathering information for successful charging. The investigation is still ongoing."

Safety from theft

What you can do:

Edina police say residents should follow these steps to keep safe from theft:

Always lock your vehicle and take your keys with you.

Don't leave valuables or garage door openers in your car.

Lock all house doors.