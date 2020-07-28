Twins unveil way to get fans' faces inside Target Field at fan-less home opener

article

Due to a fan-less start to the 2020 Twins season, Minnesotans made the most of Tuesday’s home opener and learned of an unconventional way to get their faces inside the stadium.

The crack of the bat may be echoing throughout mostly empty seats this summer, but at least some of those seats will have some cardboard supporters in them.

To celebrate the team’s 60th season, the Twins are featuring some Twins legends as “Big Heads.” The Big Heads are 2.5-foot high cardboard cutouts of Harmon Killebrew, Rod Carew, Kirby Puckett, Kent Hrbek, Tom Kelly, Torii Hunter, Joe Mauer and more. More than 80 Twins alumni and broadcasters will be watching the 2020 home opener from the Target Field stands.

You don’t have to hit like Mauer to get yourself in those seats, however. For $80, or $40 for season ticketholders, Twins fans can submit photos of themselves to be displayed in the seats of Target Field. Fans will get to keep the Big Heads at the end of the season. For more information, visit twinsbaseball.com/fanface.

Fans can start seeing their faces in the stands starting Aug. 14.

While Twins fans wait to see their faces inside, celebrating outside sufficed for some diehard Twins fans Tuesdahy.

One fan named Emily told FOX 9 she is happy the team is playing and hopes sports on TV can “bring us together” because, “That’s what sports are all about.”

For another fan, Linda, she hasn’t missed a home opener in 34 years and wasn’t going to miss this one, either. She celebrated outside the ballpark.

For those who need to upgrade their Twins merchandise, the pro shop opened Tuesday. It is the only place in the stadium where fans can take in batting practice.

Here is a full list of Twins legends who will be features as Big Heads this season: