Twin Cities metro students prepare for move back to distance learning

Rising COVID-19 cases in Minnesota have many schools preparing a push back to distance learning.

For Chanhassen fifth-grader Christian Anfang and his friends, they were out on Wednesday enjoying some time in the snow. Up until now, Wednesdays have been the one distance learning day at his eastern Carver County school. But next week, that all changes. All elementary students in the district will do their classes entirely from home because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

"I'm thinking it’s going to be hard again," said Christian. "But at least the teachers had some time to prepare themselves for this. Like last year, we were going into this blind and no one knowing what they were doing. I am thinking, this will be better."

"Especially now with everyone back under one roof with wintertime, it’s going to be a challenge of trying to work and do homeschool at the same time," said parent Jake Anfang.

Many metro-area districts have announced plans to shift learning models away from the classroom in recent days. Superintendents say it’s not necessarily the spread of the virus inside their schools forcing the changes. It’s a combination of what COVID-19 is doing out in the community and quarantine guidelines that have left districts shorthanded.

"So there just aren’t people to do the basic necessities to keep our buildings open," said Superintendent Bittman.

Advertisement

Daniel Bittman is the superintendent of ISD 728, covering Elk River, Otsego, Rogers, and Zimmerman. The large northwest metro district is in the process of transitioning learning models at every age group.

When schools reopen Monday, middle and high schoolers are dialing back to full distance learning while elementary-aged families prepare for a hybrid curriculum that will see the youngsters in their classrooms just two days-a-week.

Superintendent Bittman says, right now, the math isn't on their side right now.

"Within a six-day period in the last two weeks, more than 1,600 students and staff either tested positive or are in quarantine because of being in close contact," said Superintendent Bittman. "When that happens, it has a huge impact on who is in the building and who is available to work."