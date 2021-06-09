Twin Cities market displays talents of Asian women artists and makers

article

Wone Vang is the co-founder of Little Asia Market, a new pop-up bringing the talents of local Asian makers and artists to the forefront in the Twin Cities metro.

She is also part of the cross-stitching duo Third Daughter, Restless Daughter.

Sunday, at the Arbeiter Brewing Company in south Minneapolis, the work of a handful of creatives will be on display.

"This is a great opportunity to bring everyone together and to kind of celebrate each other’s art," said Vang.

The craft show event, featuring everything from handbags to ceramics, are all local, all Asian and all created by women.

"Within our communities, we have ranging from the Lao, Cambodian, to Japanese and Chinese and more," said Vang.

In a year that saw a pandemic and a rise in Asian hate crimes, Vang says the event will showcase the community’s resilience.

"I think that’s something that we really need right now, to celebrate each other," said Vang.

She said she wants to make a difference and make an impact on the Asian community and on the Twin Cities.