Twin Cities to see more highway closures, lane reductions starting this weekend

The Brief Drivers will deal with several road closures across the Twin Cities, including Interstate 494 in Inver Grove Heights and South St. Paul. Road construction will also close part of Minnesota Highway 55 in Golden Valley and Minneapolis in both directions. E-Z pass lanes of Interstate 394 in Minneapolis will close at 5 p.m. on Sunday through November 2025.



Highway closures and lane reductions continue to plague the Twin Cities area, leaving drivers to contend with detours that could significantly lengthen their travel times this weekend.

Construction crews will be working on parts of Interstate 494 (I-494), Minnesota Highway 55 and Interstate 394.

Twin Cities road closures

I-494 :

All lanes in both directions of I-494 will close between Exit 65 on 7th Avenue in South St. Paul and Exit 67 on Robert Street in Inver Grove Heights.

The closure will start on Friday night at 10 p.m. with crews reopening traffic at 5 a.m. on Monday, July 28.

MN Highway 55 :

Minnesota Highway 55 will also be closed from 10 p.m. on Friday until 5 a.m. on Monday between Highway 100 in Golden Valley and Thomas Avenue in Minneapolis.

This will directly impact Target Field traffic throughout the weekend.

Drivers can follow the detour from westbound I-94, then to eastbound I-694, to East River Road, to westbound I-694, to southbound Highway 100 and then finally back to Highway 55.

Highway 55 is also reduced to one lane of traffic in both directions between Highway 100 and Penn Avenue North until Sept. 26.

I-394:

Starting at 5 p.m. on Sunday, E-Z pass lanes on I-394 will close in both directions between downtown Minneapolis and Highway 100.

The E-Z Pass lanes will remain closed through November 2025.

From the end of November 2025 until February 2026, the E-Z Pass lanes will reopen, but will close again in the spring and summer of 2026.

There will not be a separate E-Z Pass option between downtown Minneapolis and Highway 100. There will also be no tolls, no carpool and no transit advantage.

MnDOT officials say delays could be significant and drivers should consider other routes when possible.