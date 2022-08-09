Twin Cities designer collaborates with MLS ahead of All Star Game

Through his clothing company, Jeremy Sutherland makes sure being socially conscious is never out of fashion. Now he is getting a kick out of his latest collaboration.

"Being a part of the MLS All Star Game, it's a dream come true," said Sutherland.

The Apple Valley native started his own streetwear brand 10 years ago, which is co-owned by his brother, celebrity chef Justin Sutherland.

It's called Hybrid Nation, after his own multi-racial heritage and his mission of promoting the importance of diversity and social equality in the Twin Cities.

"My experience was a diverse one. My dad's Black. My mom is half-Norwegian, half-Japanese. It's kind of my truth, right? So, it wasn't hard for me to want to express that and have other people gravitate towards that," said Sutherland.

Now Sutherland is working with Major League Soccer to launch a special collection for the All Star Game at Allianz Field this week.

The limited edition run of t-shirts, shorts, and hats are part of a larger effort by Major League Soccer to diversify its suppliers to include more businesses owned by people of color.

"It's a collaboration. It's inclusion. Soccer in general, they really focus on those principles. It was a no-brainer for us to want to collaborate with them on this," said Sutherland.

But Sutherland says helping Major League Soccer appeal to a more diverse audience is the ultimate goal.

"Building community around these values and connecting people through streetwear, is what's important to us," said Sutherland.