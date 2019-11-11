Twin Cities could tie record for lowest high temperature Monday

article

This Veterans Day is going to be a cold one. The Twin Cities could tie the record for the lowest high temperature for Nov. 11.

The record cold high temperature for this date is 18 degrees, set in 1986.

As of Monday morning, temperatures were in the teens with a northwest wind of 10-15 miles per hour and wind chills in the single digits. The cold wind could stir up a few flurries across the state.

The high for Monday should get up to 18 degrees this afternoon before dropping back down.