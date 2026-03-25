TSA wait times at MSP Airport remain low

The Brief Wait times at the Minneapolis-St. Paul (MSP) International Airport have remained fairly unaffected by the partial government shutdown. Airports across the U.S. have seen extremely long lines at security checkpoints, resulting in many people missing flights. The government is partially shutdown down due to a deal falling through on funding for the Department of Homeland Security, resulting in TSA agents having to work without pay.



Security wait times at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) remains short amid the partial government shutdown.

MSP Airport TSA wait times

Local perspective:

The security wait times at MSP Airport have remained unscathed by the partial government shutdown that has left TSA agents unpaid since Feb. 14.

The current security wait times at MSP are less than five minutes, with airport officials reporting wait times of no more than 30 minutes, even during peak hours.

While other airports in the country have ICE agents stepping in to attempt to alleviate the wait times, MSP Airport is not among those airports.

What they're saying:

"The relatively low wait times are a testament to the commitment of the local TSA team. We’re grateful for their continued service to maintain smooth and secure travel for MSP passengers," MSP Airport posted on Facebook Monday.

What you can do:

It is recommended to check security wait times before arriving at the airport.

You can check wait times by clicking here.

Government shutdown leads to long TSA wait times

The backstory:

The partial government shutdown has led to TSA agents working without pay, causing high numbers of sick calls and long lines at airports like Atlanta.

MSP’s planning and staffing appear to be helping it avoid the same issues.