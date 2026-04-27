Trump endorses renaming ICE as 'NICE'

The Brief President Trump endorsed renaming ICE as NICE in a Truth Social post. Under the suggestion, ICE would become the National Immigration and Customs Enforcement. It appears President Trump could make the name change fairly easily if he chose to move forward with the plan, as a federal agency may not require Congressional approval for renaming.



President Donald Trump endorsed renaming U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as National Immigration and Customs Enforcement, thus giving it the initials NICE.

Trump backs renaming ICE in Truth Social post

What we know:

Trump endorsed the suggestion in a Truth Social post late Sunday night, reacting to a screenshot of a post from X.

The post from X reads: "I want Trump to change ICE to NICE (National Immigration and Customs Enforcement) so the media has to say NICE agents all day everyday."

What they're saying:

In response to the screenshot, President Trump said simply: "GREAT IDEA!!! DO IT. President DJT."

Monday morning, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shared a Fox News article about the endorsement. In the post, Leavitt shared the article's headline, writing: "President Trump endorses the idea of changing ICE to NICE."

The backstory:

President Trump has attempted to rename the Department of Defense as the Department of War but has struggled without Congressional support. However, renaming ICE could be easier for the Trump administration, because renaming an agency may not require Congressional approval.

The Federal Register shows the Bush administration was able to do just that in 2007, renaming ICE from the Bureau of Immigration and Customs Enforcement to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.