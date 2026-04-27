Minnesota weather: Rainy Monday with a few storms possible

The Brief Steady rain and occasional thunderstorms are expected across Minnesota on Monday. Some areas face a level 1 or level 2 risk of severe weather, with hail the primary threat. Rain will taper off after sunset, with clearing skies and cooler temperatures overnight.



Showers and a few thunderstorms make for a wet Monday across Minnesota.

Soaking rain on Monday

What to expect:

Monday will be cloudy and rainy across Minnesota, with periods of showers and occasional thunderstorms throughout the day. The rain tapers off after sunset and should be gone by midnight. Most areas are expected to see around an inch of rainfall.

There is a level 1 marginal risk of severe weather across parts of central and southern Minnesota, with a level 2 slight risk in far southeastern Minnesota. The primary concern is hail and rainy conditions.

Temperatures climb into the low 60s, with the Twin Cities metro reaching around 63 degrees. Overnight lows fall into the 40s as winds shift to the northeast.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Tuesday brings a break from the rain, with sunshine returning and cooler temperatures in the 50s.

By Wednesday, temperatures rebound slightly with passing clouds and highs near 60 degrees. Thursday looks bright and pleasant, with highs in the upper 50s.

The weekend looks nice as temperatures climb into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast: