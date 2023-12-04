Truck hangs off I-35 bridge in Dallas, driver rescued

A truck is dangling off of a bridge in Dallas.

Dallas Fire Resuce says a box truck crashed at the interchange of I-35 and the Dallas North Tollway just before 2:30 p.m.

The Sherwin Williams truck ended up hanging over the overpass with the driver still inside.

Urban Search and Rescue was called to help respond to the crash.

After the rescue team stabilized the truck, one team from below came up to help the driver and another set up a rope system at the tip of a DFR aerial ladder.

Team members from underneath the vehicle packaged the driver into a harness and hooked him up to the ladder to lift him to the road above.

The driver was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Dallas Fire-Rescue says another vehicle was involved in the accident as well, and that one person was transported to the hospital from that vehicle with undisclosed injuries.

The Dallas Sheriff's Office said to expect delays through rush hour.