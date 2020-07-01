Troopers see 149% increase in drivers going over 100 mph throughout Minnesota

The Minnesota State Patrol is reminding drivers to slow down after troopers reported a 149% increase in drivers going over 100mph from April 1 to May 21.

According to the state patrol, troopers pulled over 232 drivers traveling more than 100 mph, compared to 93 drivers during the same time period last year. Back in April, authorities warned drivers to slow down, citing several incidents of drivers going over 100mph.

Officials said there will be extra speed enforcement on Minnesota roads through July 19.