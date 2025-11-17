Trooper charged with sexual assault after ‘really drunk’ night out during annual training

The Brief Jacob Christopherson is charged with criminal sexual assault after a night out of dinner and drinks turned into him spilling beer, grabbing the breasts of a fellow trooper and being described as "visibly intoxicated." Christopherson is described in charges as being "all over the place, walking a little sideways and going up to things in the airfield," before suddenly bear hugging the victim, again grabbing her breasts and squeezing them multiple times while yelling "great ti**!" Due to the open criminal investigation, the Minnesota State Patrol says it is unable to comment at this time.



A Minnesota State Patrol trooper has been charged with sexual assault after a night out for dinner and drinks after annual training turned into him being described as "all over the place" following the assault of a use of force instructor.

State Trooper charged with assault

What we know:

Jacob Nathaniel Christopherson, 30, is charged with fifth-degree criminal sexual assault after the Morrison County Sheriff's Office received a report regarding a criminal sexual conduct complaint that occurred between troopers while they were conducting training at Camp Ripley.

According to charges, Minnesota State Patrol Captain Eric Barthel reported that on Aug. 13, 2025, a fellow trooper and use of force instructor reported that following annual recertification training she and fellow trainees went to the Viking Club for dinner and drinks.

The victim reported that, following training, the group grilled outside the billet where they slept, then afterward went to the bar located on the grounds of Camp Ripley.

Viking Club assault

Dig deeper:

Charges state that while sitting at the fire pit outside the Viking Club, the victim saw Christopherson exit carrying a pitcher of beer that he spilled on the bench next to her. He then sat down next to her, put his arm around her and was "visibly intoxicated" when he asked "if she wanted to go back to his room" and squeezed her breast, according to charges. She stated that she thought the suggestion was "out of left field" because she thought they only had a platonic relationship, describing it as "like a brother and sister."

At that point, charges state that she was "visibly uncomfortable" when she was able to motion to another trooper, who was "persistent" in getting Christopherson to begin to move.

However, after the other trooper was able to get Christopherson back into the Viking Club, he later exited again with another pitcher of beer.

When asked if Christopherson was "really drunk" by a third trooper, she said that he was and should be taken back to the billet.

The other trooper, who had not witnessed the initial assault, asked if she could get him to go back. She said that she could, but needed someone else to go with them, according to the charges.

On the walk to the billet, Christopherson is described in charges as being "all over the place, walking a little sideways and going up to things in the airfield," before suddenly bear hugging the victim, again grabbing her breasts and squeezing them multiple times while yelling "great ti**!"

Christopherson then allegedly took off running and went into the wrong building.

According to the charges, she then thanked the escorting trooper, went to her room and locked the door.

Christopherson allegedly tried to call her the following day around 2:11 p.m., but she did not answer the call, blocked the number and has not spoken to him since, according to charges.

What they're saying:

When contacted by FOX 9, the Minnesota State Patrol says that, due to the open criminal investigation, it is unable to comment at this time.