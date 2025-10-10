Worker killed after being knocked off, struck by falling tree in Wadena County

The Brief A worker is dead after he fell out of a tree he was trimming, and the tree fell on top of him. The Wadena County Sheriff's Office said it happened when the base of the tree broke, causing it to tip over. The man was working for a private tree removal service at the time of the incident.



A man is dead after a tree fell on top of him as he was trimming it Thursday afternoon in Blueberry Township.

Worker killed while trimming tree

What we know:

The Wadena County Sheriff's Office said it responded to a 911 call reporting that a man was injured after a tree fell on top of him at about 2:45 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 9.

Deputies then arrived at a rural home in an area northeast of Menahga in Blueberry Township, about 10 miles south of Park Rapids. They saw CPR being done on the injured man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities determined the man worked for a private tree removal service. The man climbed up the tree to saw off the top portion, and while cutting the tree, the base broke, causing the tree to tip over.

The sheriff's office said the man then fell to the ground, with the tree falling on top of him.

What we don't know:

The worker's identity and the name of the company he worked for have not been released.

The death remains under investigation.