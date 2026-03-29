Train derailment near Warroad leads to area evacuation order

The Brief A Canadian Pacific train derailment in an area north of Warroad, Minnesota, led to an evacuation order for residents. The Roseau County Sheriff's Office said 42 railcars went off the tracks and two of them are classified as "dangerous goods cars." Officials say clean-up efforts are expected to take two to three days and there are no environmental concerns at this time.



An evacuation order is in place after a train derailment near Warrroad, Minn., near the Minnesota-Canada border led to 42 railcars leaving the tracks, including two that are classified as "dangerous goods cars."

Canadian Railway train derailment near Warroad

What we know:

The Roseau County Sheriff's Office said the derailment happened at about 4:50 a.m. on Saturday in an area north of Warroad.

Law enforcement then closed the roads surrounding the crash site and formed an evacuation zone from 400th Street to County Road 137 along Highway 313.

The Patch Motel in Warroad is open for sheltering those who evacuated the area, the sheriff's office says.

Officials say there are no environmental concerns at this time, but state hazardous materials teams from International Falls and Grand Rapids arrived to check for leakage on the derailed railcars. The National Weather Service also reportedly arrived to assist with air monitoring activities.

The public is asked to stay away from the area as clean-up efforts are underway.

Officials with Canadian Railway released the following statement to FOX 9:

"CN crews worked safely through the night to complete necessary track repairs. Rail traffic resumed as of 1 p.m. local time. Cleanup and remediation work will continue over the coming days and weeks. CN crews will remain on site to support these efforts. The cause of the derailment remains under investigation.

"CN wishes to thank local first responders for their assistance."

By the numbers:

Officials say 42 railcars went off the tracks and two of them are classified as "dangerous goods cars."

Latest on evacuations

What we know:

The Roseau County Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page that a precautionary evacuation was completed, with The Patch Motel in Warroad open for residents in the area needing sheltering.

Road closures have occurred, with the current evacuation zone running from 400th Street to County Road 137 along Highway 313.

State hazardous materials teams from International Falls and Grand Rapids are on scene for air monitoring and to check for leakage on derailed railcars. The National Weather Service is also assisting with air monitoring activities. Heavy equipment is staged to be ready to upright the derailed railcars.

What we don't know:

Information on how many people were evacuated has not been shared.

The cause of the derailment has not been specified.