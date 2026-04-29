TPUSA reporter Savanah Hernandez attack: 2 indicted on federal charges

article

The Brief Two people have been federally indicted for attacking Turning Point USA reporter Savanah Hernandez during an anti-ICE protest at the Whipple Building in Minneapolis on April 11. The names of the suspects and the nature of the federal indictment have not yet been released. The indictment is expected to be unsealed later Wednesday.



Two people have been indicted on federal charges for the assault of Turning Point USA reporter Savanah Hernandez at the Whipple Building at Fort Snelling earlier this month during an anti-ICE protest, Fox News reports.

Federal indictment in Savanah Hernandez attack

What we know:

Fox News reports a federal grand jury has handed down two indictments related to the assault on April 11 outside the Whipple Building as protesters staged an anti-ICE protest.

According to the report, the indictments came down on Tuesday and will be unsealed later on Wednesday.

What we don't know:

It's not yet clear who has been indicted for the attack. The nature of the charges also aren't clear either. The full indictment is expected to be unsealed later on Wednesday.

Local perspective:

After the attack, the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office said it had identified three people that would face charges for the assault. As of last week, local charges had not been filed. A spokesperson with the Hennepin County Attorney's Office said they were still reviewing charges in the case.

‘Justice is coming’

What they're saying:

In a tweet, Hernandez says: "HUGE NEWS: A federal grand jury has decided to bring indictments against two of the violent protesters who assaulted me in Minneapolis. No word yet on which of the three are being indicted, but I’m EXTREMELY grateful to the DOJ for moving so swiftly on this. Justice is coming."

The backstory:

The Whipple Building is a federal facility that houses the regional ICE field office for Minnesota. Since the federal surge in December and January, the Whipple Building has been a regular spot for protests.

Hernandez was at the Whipple Building to cover the protest for Turning Point USA, a conservative advocacy group founded by Charlie Kirk.

At first, videos show protesters just yelling, making noise, and blowing whistles at Hernandez. But then the altercation turns physical, with one woman throwing punches. Hernandez is knocked to the ground by the woman.

Some members of the crowd try to de-escalate the situation. But then a man comes up from behind Hernandez and again shoves her from behind to the ground. After Hernandez gets back up, there is another scuffle, and she is again tackled to the pavement. Eventually, good Samaritans in the crowd were able to calm tensions and get Hernandez to safety.