‘Time to tweet but not to meet?’ Minnesota diabetics see no help from political bickering

Gov. Tim Walz again pushed Senate Republicans to come back to the table over a plan to give diabetics access to emergency insulin, but grew increasingly frustrated Thursday as GOP lawmakers tweeted at him before and during his news conference.

“Could you read the tweet? What was the tweet exactly?” Walz asked, peering out at reporters who had asked him about Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka’s social media post from 47 minutes earlier. “We have time to tweet but not to meet? We can’t answer a question? He’s (Gazelka) got my cell phone number.”

Senate Republicans favor their own plan that forces drug companies to provide a year’s supply of free insulin to certain low- and middle-income diabetics. It does not impose a fee on drug companies nor provide for access to insulin in emergencies, as Walz and House Democrats say is needed.

Two Minnesotans have died in recent years from rationing their expensive insulin supplies. As the politicians squabbled on social media and in front of journalists Thursday, no diabetic got closer to having improved access to the drug.

Walz, along with three diabetic activists, called the matter an issue of “political will.” The governor repeated that he would only call a special session if House and Senate lawmakers first hammer out a deal.

“Those who may feel like they can run the clock out or those who may seem to think that people will forget about this are sadly mistaken,” Walz said.

Senate Republicans didn’t make anyone available to do interviews Thursday, nor did they make a formal statement.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka posted this tweet shortly before the governor spoke on Thursday.

Instead, Gazelka, in his tweet posted before Walz’s news conference, said the Senate was willing to pass its own bill in special session.

“Sen. (Eric) Pratt proposed a great solution to the insulin problem. If the governor calls a special session, I will move to suspend the rules so we can take up Pratt’s bill right away. Let’s go!” Gazelka tweeted.

Senate Republicans stopped the plan favored by Walz and House Democrats in the waning hours of the 2019 legislative session.

The issue has become a major political football since lawmakers left St. Paul in May, all but ending chances for a special session. Walz said Thursday he was losing confidence in lawmakers to tackle the issue in the 2020 regular session.

Walz said Senate Republicans had not responded to the September letter requesting senators be appointed to a conference committee on insulin access. House Democrats have put forward their members.

“This is a case of, put out a plan and then, I don’t know, go fishing,” Walz said. “I don’t know where they’re at. Apparently, they have cell service because they’re able to tweet, but they’re not here and they’re not coming together.”

Walz spoke with reporters on Thursday, questioning why Republican lawmakers weren't working with him to get a deal done.

During the governor’s Q&A session with reporters, Pratt tweeted that he had invited Walz to engage but hadn’t gotten a response.

“He seems more interested in having press conferences and fundraising off of the issue rather than actually solving it,” Pratt said. "I’m ready to meet tomorrow...are you?”

Walz, whose staff later said they had not heard from Pratt, appeared befuddled.

“Tweeting at me again?” Walz said to a reporter who’d asked about Pratt’s tweet. “Sure. We’ll have him. Sure. That’s what we want. I would just like to set a norm in Minnesota, we don’t legislate by tweet.”

Walz then turned to his aides and said, “What do we do? Do we tweet back at him, is that how this is going to work?”

