Timberwolves fans, employees remember longtime usher

The Brief Jim Rosemeyer started working as an usher at Target Center in 1997. He passed away from a heart attack earlier this week. The Timberwolves observed a moment of silence for the beloved usher before Friday night's game.



Co-workers are mourning the loss of a familiar fixture, who's worked at Target Center for nearly 30 years.

'It's just not the same without him'

What we know:

Kris Nelson worked side by side with Jim Rosemeyer for nearly 30 years.

But his friend and fellow usher wasn't at the Target Center for tip-off at Friday night's Timberwolves game.

"It's kind of a sudden shocking loss to our community here. But we're still kind of grieving," said Nelson.

Nelson says Rosemeyer was a familiar fixture in the tunnel between the Lexus Club and the basketball court.

Now an "X" marks the spot where he usually stood to greet fans and help them to their seats.

"It's going to be a hard night, because I've been beside him all this time and I think I'm going to be the one telling a lot of people that Jim is not with us anymore and that's going to be sad," said fellow usher Brad Arthur.

‘I was shocked. I was crushed and heartbroken.’

The backstory:

Co-workers say Rosemeyer didn't need to work at the arena after retiring from the city's water department.

But they say he was a people person, who enjoyed welcoming fans to games with open arms, many of whom he knew by name.

"This is just a building and the people inside it make it come alive and Jim was just one of those guys who just made Target Center come alive with his energy, with his genuine attitude, with his care for others. Just a one-of-one great person," said Jon Krawczynski, who covers the Timberwolves for the Athletic.