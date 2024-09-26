Tim Walz to attend Gopher game in Michigan on Saturday

article

The Brief Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is headed to Michigan this weekend, where he'll attend the Gophers-Wolverines game on Saturday. While in Michigan, Walz is expected to engage with students and encourage them to register to vote ahead of the election.



Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is attending the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers football game at the University of Michigan on Saturday, according to Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign.

What we know

Walz is traveling to Michigan to campaign in Ann Arbor, and while he's there he'll be going to the Gopher game as the Gophers take on the Wolverines.

At the game, Walz plans to "engage voters, talk to students, and campaign on behalf of the Harris-Walz ticket," the Harris campaign says. His focus will be speaking with students about the power of their vote and the importance of registering to vote before the November election.

Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m.

Before the game, Walz is scheduled to arrive at Willow Run Airport at 9:45 a.m. There, he'll "kick off a voter registration engagement with students, organizers, and Michigan leaders," the campaign says.

Dig deeper

Walz is scheduled to debate JD Vance, the Republican vice presidential candidate, on Oct. 1.

Polls show Vance is less popular among voters than his Democratic rival Walz. About half of registered voters in a new AP-NORC poll have a somewhat or very unfavorable view of Vance, compared to about 3 in 10 voters for Walz.