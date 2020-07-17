Thousands without power as storms rumble through Twin Cities

article

A strong line of storms pushing through Minnesota overnight have left thousands of residents in the dark.

As of 3:30 a.m., Xcel Energy reports more than 24,000 customers are without power, mostly in Hennepin, Ramsey and Washington counties. Hennepin accounts for close to half the reported outages with 9,464 customers in the dark.

Further north, Minnesota Power is reporting another 2,000 customers without power, mostly in the Little Falls area.

More outages are likely as the storm system, bringing strong gusts, lightning, and heavy rain, pushes west through the metro towards Wisconsin.