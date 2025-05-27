Things to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (May 30-June 1)

article

From vintage shopping to outdoor festivals, there are plenty of things to do in Minnesota this weekend.

GrillFest

CHS Field in St. Paul

May 31 – June 1

Ticketed event

The 13th annual GrillFest is taking over CHS Field in St. Paul this weekend. The kickoff to summer event features a variety of grilled foods, craft beer, specialty drinks and other fun activities.

The event takes place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 31, and Sunday, June 1. General admission tickets cost $64, and you must be 21 years or older to attend. Find more information online here.

Grand Old Day

Grand Avenue in St. Paul

Sunday, June 1

Free to attend; Music & Beverage Garden ticketed event

Held on the first Sunday of every June, and the largest one-day festival in the upper Midwest, Grand Old Day on Grand Avenue will return this weekend.

Enjoy a parade, various food vendors, an art and entertainment district, wiener dog races, live music from local bands and tons of family fun. The event is free to attend, but music passes are required to access the Beverage Gardens and live music stages. More information can be found online here.

Northeast Vintage Block Party

5th Street Northeast and Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis

Saturday, May 31

Free to attend

The Northeast Vintage Block Party is back for its second year and includes more than 30 vintage vendors, a DJ, live artists, food and drink options, and more.

The event takes place in the parking lot behind the shops at 5th Street Northeast and Hennepin Avenue. It runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is free to attend. More information can be found online here.

May Market

Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, Chaska

May 31–June 1

Included with general admission

Browse the May Market at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum this weekend, where you can shop at more than 60 local artists and artisans, enjoy live music and grab a bite to eat.

The market runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday in the Scarecrow Hill area of the landscape arboretum. The event is included with general daily admission, which starts at $20 for non-members. More information can be found online here.

Car Show

Minnesota State Fairgrounds, Falcon Heights

Sunday, June 1

Ticketed event

The General Motors Car Clubs Association (GMCCA) All-GM Show and Swap Meet is happening this weekend at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

The GMCCA hosts the annual event every June, showcasing a wide variety of General Motors vehicles. Attendees can check out show cars or explore vehicles available for purchase. Gates open at 8 a.m. on Sunday and cost $12 for adult spectators, while children 12 and under are free. Find more information online here.