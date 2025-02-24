Things to do in MN: 7 things to do this weekend (Feb. 28-Mar. 2)

article

From the state's largest Polar Plunge to dog sledding, flannel formals, and sauna festivals, there's plenty to do in Minnesota this weekend.

Minneapolis Polar Plunge

Saturday, Mar. 1: Plunge begins at 10:45 a.m. with last call at 1:45 p.m. (Registration at 9:30 a.m.)

Lake Nokomis Park, 4955 W Lake Nokomis Park, Minneapolis, MN

You need to register if you want to plunge. There are also volunteering opportunities.

The biggest Polar Plunge weekend of the year in Minnesota is here. Along with the actual plunge on Saturday, the Minneapolis plunge features a weekend full of events, including a Frozen 5K, an executive and law enforcement challenge on Friday. FOX 9's Ian Leonard will be among the participants making the icy plunge on Saturday. As always, the event is expected to raise millions for the Special Olympics.

John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon

Sunday, Mar. 2: Meet the mushers at 8 a.m.; race starts at 11:05 a.m. (Billy's opens at 7 a.m. for breakfast; shuttles begin running at 8 a.m.)

Billy's in Duluth, 3502 W. Tischer Rd, Duluth, MN

This year marks the 40th year of the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon. There are events on Saturday in Duluth ahead of the race starting on Sunday morning.

Faribault Flannel Formal

Saturday, Mar. 1: 5 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Craft Beverage Curve, 22 4th Street NE, Faribault, MN

General admission: $25

Billed as the "most Minnesotan event in Minnesota," the formal features live music, drinks, hotdish, lumberjack games, and contests for flannel fashion.

Black Beach Art Book Fair

Feb. 28 through Mar. 2

Glass House, 145 Holden St N Minneapolis, MN

Free

The Black Beach Art Book Fair brings a weekend of "coffee, art, and books" to the Twin Cities. The event will feature publishers and artists from across the United States and panel conversations featuring Alec Soth, AJ Girard, Bobby Carter (NPR Tiny Desk), Sabiha Çimen, Amanda Hunt (Walker Art Center), Pao Houa Her, Nicholas Schonberger, and Erinn Springer. The event will also feature an installation by Springer. Coffee will be served from Black Beach Cafe.

Sauna and Sips Festival

Mar. 1-2

Forgotten Star Brewing Co., 38 Northern Stacks Dr Fridley, MN

Tickets are $39

Forgotten Star Brewing will host a 75-minute wood-fired sauna session event that, along with six-plus saunas, will feature beer, a vendor market, yoga, and food. The sauna experience will rotate between heat and cooldown periods.

Fiber Fest

Sunday, Mar. 2: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Broken Clock Brewing, 1712 Marshall St. NE Suite 100, Minneapolis, MN

Free

Fiber Fest at Broken Clock Brewing is a craft festival featuring… fiber like knitting, crochet, and more. Craft vendors will be onsite and the event features "hands-on workshops."

Gunflint Lake Trout Derby

Saturday, Mar. 1: Registration begins at 9 a.m.

Gunflint Lake Public Water Access, S. Gunflint Lake Rd., Gunflint Trail, MN

$5 for kids, $10 for Cook County Ridge Riders members, $20 for non-member adults.

Enjoy a day of fishing in one of Minnesota's most remote areas, just south of the Canadian border. Proceeds from the derby fundraiser go to support the Cook County Snowmobile Club Ridge Riders, which maintains the trails in the area.