Things to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (July 25-27)

From watching fireworks at Aquatennial to browsing art vendors in Loring Park, there are plenty of things to do this weekend in Minnesota.

Here are five things to do this weekend, July 25-27.

Aquatennial

Minneapolis

Wednesday, July 23 to Saturday, July 26

Free to attend

Minneapolis’ annual Aquatennial celebration is back with parades, live music, fireworks and more. The festivities run from Wednesday, July 23 to Saturday, July 26. A full guide of events and things to do at Aquatennial can be found here.

Loring Park Art Festival

Loring Park, Minneapolis

July 26-July 27

Free to attend

Get ready for two days of art, music, food and entertainment at the Loring Park Art Festival this weekend. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 26, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 27.

A full list of participating artists, food vendors, activities and more, can be found here.

ThriftCon

Minneapolis Convention Center

Saturday, July 26

Ticketed event

ThriftCon brings more than 100 sellers showcasing vintage clothing, collectible items, furniture, home goods and more. Saturday’s event is happening from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Adult admission at the door is $20, while children 13 and under can enter for free. More information can be found here.

W.E. Chalk Festival

West End of St. Louis Park

July 26-July 27

Free to attend

The second annual WE Chalk Fest is back in St. Louis Park, where 15-20 local and national chalk artists will craft their one-of-a-kind creations. In addition to the chalk art, there will be food trucks, art vendors and more. The family-friendly event takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. this weekend in The Shops at West End in St. Louis Park.

More information can be found on the events Facebook page here.

St. Paul Water Lantern Festival

Phalen Park Beach House, St. Paul

Saturday, July 26

Ticketed event

Get ready for an enchanted evening at the Water Lantern Festival in St. Paul. Enjoy live music, food trucks, vendors, and a scavenger hunt ahead of the main event. As the sun sets, release your personalized lantern and watch it illuminate the water.

Tickets are required for the event, which runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday. More information can be found online here.