Things to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (April 11-13)

Whether you're shopping for vintage clothes, browsing for a new car, or watching goat races, there's no shortage of things to do around Minnesota this weekend.

Twin Cities Auto Show

Minneapolis Convention Center

April 11-13 and April 16-19

Ticketed event

The 52nd Twin Cities Auto Show is coming back for two weekends at the Minnesota Convention Center. Visitors can browse hundreds of cars from a variety of brands.

The event is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 11 and Saturday, April 12. Sunday has slightly reduced hours from10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The second weekend of the Twin Cities Auto Show runs from Wednesday, April 16 through Saturday, April 19. Tickets are $13 for adults, $6 for children aged 11-15, and children 10 and under are free. More information can be found online here.

Goat Fest

Schram Haus Brewery, Chaska

Saturday, April 12

Ticketed event

Schram Haus Brewery’s Goat Fest is back for a fun-filled day of craft beers, food trucks, live music, goat races and more.

The event runs from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 12. Tickets start at $15 for adults, $5 for people under the age of 21, while children 3 and under are free. More information can be found online here.

POP Cats convention

Union Depot, St. Paul

April 12-13

Ticketed event

The POP Cats convention is the puuurfect event for cat lovers of all ages. Shop for cat-themed items, look at adoptable cats, visit the Catoo Parlor and more. The event also allows people to bring their own cats (more information here).

The event takes place on Saturday, April 12, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, April 13, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets start at $25 for adults and $15 for children.

Minnesota Brick Convention

Eagan Civic Arena

April 12-13

Ticketed event

Get your brick on! Whether your kids love Legos or you're an adult who loves to build, there's something for everyone to enjoy at the Minnesota Brick Convention this weekend.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, though the event is closed from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. each day. Tickets are $14.99 if purchased online and $20 at the door. Find more information online here.

Minneapolis Vintage Market

Machine Shop, Minneapolis

Sunday, April 13

Ticketed event

Shop two floors of vendors for vintage clothing, home goods and accessories at the Machine Shop this weekend. The event will also have a food truck, coffee bar pop-up, a bar and a DJ playing music.

Early bird tickets from 11 a.m. to noon cost $10, while general admission tickets from noon to 4 p.m. are free. Tickets are required to enter the event. More information can be found online here.