Things to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (Sept. 26-28)

The final weekend for the Renaissance Festival, Oktoberfest celebrations, and a Thai street food festival are among the events going on this weekend in the Twin Cities.

Last weekend for Renaissance Festival

Friday, Sept. 26 through Sunday, Sept. 28

Minnesota Renaissance Festival site, 12364 Chestnut Blvd., Shakopee

Ticket info here

It's the final weekend for the Minnesota Renaissance Festival. The final weekend will include a special Friday session and Oktoberfest theme on Saturday and Sunday, including beer tastings and other fun.

Twin Cities Arab Film Festival

Wednesday, Sept. 24 through Sunday, Sept. 28

The Main Cinema and the Walker Art Center

Ticket info here

For its 19th year, the Twin Cities Arab Film Festival will host showings of the best cinematic work from Arab filmmakers at the Main Cinema and Walker Art Center.

Oktoberfest celebrations in Minneapolis

Multiple Oktoberfest celebrations are planned across the metro, including:

Friday and Saturday: Utepils Oktoberfest , Utepils Brewing (225 Thomas Ave North, Minneapolis)

Friday and Saturday: Fulton Oktoberfest at Fulton Brewing (2540 NE 2nd Street, Minneapolis)

Friday through Sunday: PryesFest at Pyres Brewing (1401 West River Road North, Minneapolis)

Saturday: Brühaven Oktoberfest , Brühaven Craft Company (1368 La Salle Ave. Minneapolis)

NOT-Oberfest 2025

Friday, Sept. 26 through Sunday, Sept. 28,

Padraigs Brewing, 945 Broadway St NE, Minneapolis

Free admission

A Minneapolis Irish pub is holding an alternative celebration to Oktoberfest over the weekend. The event will feature Irish music, food, beers, and an early Sunday morning watch party for the Vikings game in Dublin.

MinnesoThai Street Food Festival

Saturday, Sept. 27 and Sunday, Sept. 28, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wat Promwachirayan, Thai market, 2544 Highway 100 South, St Louis Park.

Free admission

The Thai Cultural Council of Minnesota will host a festival celebrating Thai culture and food.