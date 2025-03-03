Things to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (March 7-9)

Enjoy flowers after hours at the Landscape Arboretum, a Women's Day Market, or watch the stars at the Eden Prairie Outdoor Center.

After Hours with the Flowers

Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, Chaska

March 7, 6-9 p.m.

Tickets: $10 for members, $20 for non-members

Enjoy the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum's Spring Flower Show after hours. The event will have live music, games, lectures and entertainment.

There will be a pasta bar at Rootstock from 6-8 p.m., and specialty cocktails in the Reedy Gallery bar.

The arboretum will also be hosting five nature-themed games to participate in: Azul, Bob RossCanvas, Cat Lady, Dominion, Just One, Marvel United, Patchwork, Splendor and Wingspan.

Women's Day Market

Wandering Leag Brewing Company, St. Paul

March 8, 2-6 p.m.

Free to attend

Wandering Leaf Brewing Company is hosting a Women's Day Market on Saturday, and it will feature a plethora of small businesses to shop from.

For a list of vendors at the event, click here.

Eden Prairie Outdoor Center

March 8, 7:30-8 p.m.

Tickets: $10

Go stargazing at the Eden Prairie Outdoor Center on Saturday night. The center has one of the largest telescopes in Minnesota, and if it's a clear night, the roof of the observatory will open up and an astronomer will guide a stargazing tour. If the night is cloudy, the center uses a large LCD screen inside for stargazers to have a simulated tour of the night sky.

2800 East Lake Street, Minneapolis

March 7, 4-8 p.m.

Free to attend

Enjoy some ice skating and a sauna on Lake Street in Minneapolis. Skate your heart out on a synthetic ice rink, then relax in a sauna after. There will also be Art Shanty Project pop-ups and creative activities to enjoy.

Machine Shop, Minneapolis

March 9, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Free tickets required to attend

Shop handmade goods that will span two floors at the Machine Shop. The Old St. Anthony Spring Market, hosted by Minneapolis Craft Market, will also have a live DJ for music, and the Machine Shop bar will open, so shoppers can enjoy beer, wine or cocktails while they shop.