Things to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (June 19–21)

It's a big weekend in Minnesota, with barrel racing, block parties, brewery anniversaries, a bookish festival, outdoor markets, and live music stretching from Shakopee to Minneapolis.

Battle of the Barrels

June 19, 7 p.m.

Canterbury Park, Shakopee

Tickets available at Canterbury Park's website

Watch the region's top cowgirls race against the clock in a high-stakes barrel racing competition where every turn counts. Come early for a pre-party featuring live music, a Busch Light Happy Hour, vendor sip and shop, and games. Stick around after for more live music and a Pure Adrenaline FMX show.

Pryes Block Party 2026

June 19, 5:30–10 p.m.

Pryes Brewing, Minneapolis

Tickets available at pryesbrewing.com/tickets

Pryes Block Party kicks off its two-day run with a Friday night concert at the Pryes Side Lot featuring Soul Asylum, Agnes Uncaged and LAAMAR. The taproom and patio are open to the public all weekend, but a ticket gets you into the heart of the party.

Midwest Bookish Fest 2026

June 19–21

DoubleTree by Hilton Bloomington Minneapolis South, Minneapolis

Tickets required ; ages 10 and under are free, ages 11–17 must have a ticket and be accompanied by an adult

A two-and-a-half-day celebration of books, authors, and all things literary, featuring authors and bookish vendors from around the world. Expect a masquerade, author brunch, panels, trivia, and more across the full weekend.

Unmapped Brewing's 9th Trip Around the Sun Outdoor Party

June 20, 11 a.m.–11 p.m.

Unmapped Brewing, 14625 Excelsior Blvd, Minnetonka

Free entry; limited edition anniversary T-shirts and giveaways available on-site

Unmapped Brewing celebrates nine years with an all-day outdoor party packed with live music from Teacher Party, The Southern Resident Killer Whales, The Changeups, and Static Jones. Food trucks, yard games, free face painting, beer sampling, and a tote bag giveaway round out a full day of fun for the whole family.

Stone Arch Bridge Festival – Vintage & Vinyl Market

June 21, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Stone Arch Bridge, Minneapolis

Free entry; no tickets needed

The Minneapolis Vintage Market takes over the Stone Arch Bridge Festival, the Twin Cities' third-largest festival, drawing an average of 75,000 visitors over two days. Browse more than 200 artist and vendor booths spanning fine art, vintage goods, classic cars, food, and drink along the Minneapolis riverfront behind the Guthrie Theater.