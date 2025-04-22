Things to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (April 25-27)

article

From playoff basketball watch parties and music festivals to craft beer tasting and art events, there's a whole host of things to do in the Twin Cities this weekend.

Wolves playoffs watch parties in Minneapolis

April 25 at 8:30 p.m. and April 27 at 2:30 p.m.

Various venues

The Timberwolves return home this weekend for Games 3 and 4 of the team's first-round matchup against the Lakers. Tickets for both games are sold out and prices on the secondary market aren't cheap. On secondary-selling sites, the price to get in the door at the Target Center is $200+ per ticket. But if you want to head out to watch the games with some fans, there are plenty of watch parties going on in the metro.

One of the most popular spots to watch the games in Minneapolis is Falling Knife Brewing Company (783 Harding St. NE #100, Minneapolis). Falling Knife has watch parties planned for both Friday night and Sunday afternoon. Tom's Watch Bar in downtown Minneapolis (609 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis) is also showing the games and has a prize for Wolves fans enrolled in their club.

HeadFlyer Brewing (861 E Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis) is also hosting watch parties and a ticket giveaway for Game 4.

Film Score Fest in St. Paul

Saturday, April 26, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

History Theatre (30 10th St. E, St. Paul)

Tickets cost $20 ($15 for students)

The Film Score Fest is a unique combination of theater and live music. The festival invites filmmakers to create short films. The filmmakers are paired randomly with composers, who score the short films. The scores are then played live as the films are screened during the festival. Two screenings will be held, the first at 1 p.m. and the second at 7 p.m. with a panel held in between. In total, 24 short films will be shown.

Sounds of Schmidt Music Festival

Friday, April 25 through Sunday, April 27

Schmidt Brewery Complex (900 W 7th, St. Paul) and White Squirrel Bar (974 7th St. W, St. Paul)

No cover charge

The Schmidt Brewery Complex on West Seventh Street in St. Paul will host a three-day music festival featuring genres like jazz, indie, punk, folk, country, dance, hard rock, hip hop, and more. Along with the music, the event will also include food, drinks, art showcases and "healing arts" featuring "holistic wellness practitioners."

Minnesota Craft Beer Festival

April 26, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Minneapolis Convention Center

Ticket prices range from $41.09 (for designated drivers) to $79.98 (early entry).

More than 80 breweries will be pouring more than 300 beers for the event on Saturday afternoon. Come out and try some of the best craft beers in the country.

Art in Bloom 2025

Thursday, April 24 through Sunday, April 27

Minneapolis Institute of Art (2400 3rd Ave. S, Minneapolis)

Free

Mia is hosting this year's Art in Bloom this weekend. The event showcases "imaginative floral interpretations of selected works of art from Mia’s permanent collection" created by florists. Free guided tours are available during the weekend. Tickets are also available for lectures and workshops.