Thieves suspected in Joe Burrow home break-in connected to KAT burglary

A ring of alleged Chilean thieves that authorities believe broke into the home of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow are now connected to a break-in at the home of former Minnesota Timberwolves bigman Karl-Anthony Towns in Medina last year, a search warrant alleges.

New search warrant

What we know:

Three Chilean migrants were indicted last week in a heist at Burrow's home in Ohio. The trio is accused of stealing $300,000 worth of items including diamond-studded chains.

The three suspects, Jordan Francisco Quiroga Sanchez, 22, Bastian Alejandro Orellana Morales, 23, and Sergio Andres Ortega Cabello, 38, were arrested following a traffic stop by Ohio State Patrol.

The suspects are also now named in a search warrant filed on Tuesday in Hennepin County related to a series of break-ins in Medina.

Authorities list three break-ins, including a previously reported break-in at Michael Conley's home on Sept. 15 and another at a property on a block where Karl Anthony-Towns owns a home on Sept. 16.

In the warrant, authorities say photos of jewelry were found on one of the suspect's phones. Authorities say a victim, identified only as "KAT", identified one of the pieces of jewelry as belonging to him.

In a statement to the Star Tribune, the Medina police confirmed Towns was the victim of the break-in.

The backstory:

Last year, authorities investigated a string of break-ins at high-end homes in the Twin Cities metro.

Among the victims were Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Mike Conley and the Pohlad family.

It seemed the thieves would strike multiple homes in an area over the course of a few days before moving on.