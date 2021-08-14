Expand / Collapse search
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 11:00 AM CDT until SUN 8:00 PM CDT, Benton County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Douglas County, East Becker County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Faribault County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Kandiyohi County, Kittson County, Koochiching County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lake Of The Woods County, Le Sueur County, Mahnomen County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Norman County, North Beltrami County, North Cass County, North Clearwater County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Aitkin County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Pennington County, Pine County, Pope County, Red Lake County, Redwood County, Renville County, Roseau County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, South Aitkin County, South Beltrami County, South Cass County, South Clearwater County, South Itasca County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Wadena County, Watonwan County, West Becker County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County

'There's blood everywhere': 911 calls released after woman is killed by toddler on Zoom call

By Matt Trezza
Published 
Updated 4 hours ago
FOX 35 Orlando

911 calls describe moments when mom was shot during Zoom call

Police have released audio from the 911 calls made Wednesday when a 21-year-old mother was shot by her toddler in the head. Her horrified colleagues saw it all happen on a Zoom call.

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - Police have released audio from the 911 calls made Wednesday when a 21-year-old mother was shot by her toddler in the head. Her horrified colleagues saw it all happen on a Zoom call.

Lynn died after Altamonte Springs police say her toddler was handling a loaded gun and shot her.

"She just fell back and her nose was bleeding. Her baby - I don't know if something hit, she hit the desk, I don't know. All I heard - we heard a loud kaboom, and she then leaned back and we just saw blood from her face," said one colleague on the Zoom call.

She and others tried desperately from across the internet to ask if Lynn was alright. 

RELATED: Police say a woman killed by toddler while on Zoom was a preventable tragedy

"The baby's back there crying, she's not answering or anything. We're calling her name, she's not talking or responding," the woman told dispatchers.

Lynn's distraught boyfriend also called 911 when he came home and found her. 

"I literally just got home. And I come in the room and my girlfriend, she was working on the computer, she's just laid back. There's blood everywhere!" he said.

The call-taker walked him through performing CPR until he heard paramedics arrived. 

"Come on, come on, come on! Come on now, hurry, please hurry! Please! I don't know what happened, I just went in the house, I just came through the door!" he told them.

Police say a woman killed by toddler while on Zoom was preventable tragedy

Authorities are continuing their investigation into a young mother killed while on a Zoom call. Police said Shamaya Lynn, 21, was shot and killed by her toddler after he got ahold of a loaded gun.

Altamonte Springs police say many things could have prevented this tragedy - including a gun lock, that they can give you for free. 

"It goes through either the barrel or the upper-slot of your handgun, and it makes it impossible to actually load a round into the chamber," said MPO Roberto Ruiz, Jr., with Altamonte Springs Police.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and detectives are working closely with the State Attorney’s office on any possible charges.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida stories. 