The Lion King, Hamilton, Wicked announce reopening dates

Three of Broadway’s biggest shows, ‘Hamilton’, ‘The Lion King’, and ‘Wicked’, will resume performances Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

Broadway's "Big 3", as they are known, have played to 176 million people combined.

'Hamilton' plays at the ‘Richard Rodgers Theatre’, ‘The Lion King’ at the Minskoff Theatre, and ‘Wicked’ at the Gershwin Theatre.

The theaters will follow New York State and CDC guidelines to ensure the safety of all actors, production staff, theatre employees, and audience members.

Tickets are already on sale.

When does Broadway reopen?

Also, ‘Jagged Little Pill’, the Alanis Morisette Musical is reopening on October 21, 2021, and ‘Tina!’, the Tina Turner Musical, will return on October 8, 2021.

'Aladdin' will begin performances on September 28, 2021.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced last week that he expects shows to operate at 100% capacity.

Daryl Roth is a Tony-winning producer who has been behind more than 120 shows on Broadway and Off-Broadway. She said there's a lot to work out when it comes to bringing actors, staff, and audiences back inside the notoriously cramped venues around Times Square.

"We need everyone to feel safe both in the front of house, in the audience, on stage, and backstage," Roth said. "They really need the time to put the protocols in place, to figure everything out."

And the person in charge of those protocols — or at least at the helm of discussions — is Charlotte St. Martin, head of the Broadway League, the industry's trade group.

"We're getting very close to the protocols that the unions will accept for our concerns," St. Martin said, alluding to ongoing discussions she's had with the industry's various unions — discussions she said she preferred to keep confidential.

But St. Martin did divulge to FOX 5 NY that sometime in the next couple of weeks we may know more about exactly what protocols may be put in place. One thing still on the table: mandating vaccinations for actors and other employees who work in theaters.

"There are some unions that want us to require vaccinations and others that don't," she said.

But in terms of a vaccine mandate for audience members, St. Martin said that isn't on the table right now.

"That doesn't mean it won't get on the table," she added.