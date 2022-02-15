The cold weekend pushes our seasonal subzero occurrences above average... the first in 3 years

Another cold and snowy weekend has pushed the Twin Cities above average in overall subzero occurrences for the season, which marks the first time that has occurred since the winter of 2018-2019.

While not earth-shattering, it is certainly teeth chattering as we have spent a good chunk of time the last several weeks below zero. The subzero temps have led to a colder than average start to February so far across the state, with the Lower 48 pretty blotchy overall with random colder than normal and warmer than normal pockets.

A cold start to February. (FOX 9)

The Twin Cities averages 20 calendar days each winter with a subzero temperature. The cold over the weekend pushed us passed that number with MSP Airport now experiencing 22 calendar days below zero so far. While many of these days have been spent just a few degrees shy of zero, there have certainly been a fair share well below the mark with the coldest temp of the season occurring back on January 7th as we hit -17°. That was 1 of 7 days spent in the teens subzero.

If you think that's a lot, just look to the north. No, not Canada, but International Falls. The city has surpassed 50 calendar days with subzero temps. Amazingly, that's still just shy of the 30-year climate average. Very telling in just how much colder northern Minnesota can be than the rest of the state. While the Twin Cities has spent a weeks' worth of days in the teens below zero, International Falls has spent the same amount of time colder than -30°. Ouch!

There are a couple more days this week when temperatures could dip below zero in much of the state, including the Twin Cities, but there is light at the end of the tunnel. The average last subzero day for MSP Airport is fast approaching, usually occurring right around the first of March.