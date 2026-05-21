THC in Moorhead school: Parents charged in alleged selling scheme, charges state

The Brief Martin and Amanda Hulst face nine total charges each following an investigation that Moorhead authorities carried out in the spring of 2026. Police narcotics investigators were tipped off to search their home after their 12-year-old daughter had been spotted giving cannabis edibles to fellow students, which then made them sick. Inside the Hulst home, authorities uncovered a trove of psilocybin mushrooms, THC products and cash.



Parents in Moorhead face multiple charges of drug possession and child endangerment after authorities allege their 12-year-old middle school student was selling THC vape cartridges to students and gave classmates edibles that made them sick.

Moorhead parents charged after THC candies make students sick

What we know:

Martin Jay Hulst, 39, and Amanda Rhae Hulst, 43, both of Moorhead, face nine total charges, including possession of hallucinogens, intent to sell drugs and child endangerment, following an investigation carried out in the spring of 2026.

According to charges filed in Clay County, Moorhead narcotics police opened an investigation after receiving a tip that a student had been distributing vape cartridges containing THC at the Horizon Middle School East campus.

Charges state that investigators learned a 12-year-old girl’s father had been supplying the student with the cartridges to sell at school.

Police later learned that more than 12 students had purchased the cartridges supplied by the Hulsts, with the proceeds being funneled back as part of the scheme.

Dig deeper:

On May 18, 2026, law enforcement responded to the Horizon Middle School East campus for a medical incident in which multiple students were in the nurse’s office actively vomiting after ingesting an unknown substance.



According to charges, a Moorhead Police School Resource Officer (SRO) observed several students exhibiting signs of impairment, including slow movements, lethargy and bloodshot/watery eyes with a glazed appearance.

A total of 12 students were affected during the incident, with two of them being transported by ambulance to the emergency room.

At the time, law enforcement did not know the substance that the students ingested, but later learned from one student that they had eaten "sour strips" – a form of edible cannabis, that they said they had gotten from Hulst. Another student reported being "high" as a result of the gummies.

After multiple other students reported receiving the candy from the student, video surveillance was reviewed that showed the 12-year-old handing out pieces to others in the hallway.

One student was later taken to a walk-in clinic and submitted a urine drug screening, which tested positive for THC.

Moorhead THC home search

What we know:

As part of the investigation, law enforcement learned the address of both Martin and Amanda Hulst, with records showing them as the parents of the 12-year-old student seen distributing the gummies to students.

Hulst was contacted and informed that he needed to pick up the student, but was told they were on vacation. Instead, the student’s 18-year-old sister arrived at the school campus.

On May 19, law enforcement carried out a search warrant for the Hulst home, where they found a 3-year-old and 1-year-old child residing at the time, in the care of their grandparents.

Law enforcement was told that both of the Hulst parents were in California, and due back around midnight.

According to charges, authorities searched the home and found a large amount of THC products, including flower, cartridges and wax in different rooms of the home.

An upstairs bedroom contained a crib and twin mattresses with toys strewn around, along with a two large boxes containing large quantities of THC cartridges. In the basement bedrooms, multiple boxes containing hundreds of THC cartridges were found, according to charges.

Authorities say that one room in the basement appeared to be set up as a storefront, with cabinets containing different THC products, a scale, packaging and bags with "Thank You" printed on them.

In the room, authorities also found a Coors Light bag containing two bags of suspected psilocybin mushrooms weighing approximately 604.4 grams. In addition, law enforcement also found approximately 483.7 grams of suspected THC wax, multiple boxes containing THC cartridges were found totaling at least 744 grams and $73,389 in cash stashed in various safes.

As part of the search, a red sweatshirt was also located in a basement bedroom and was identified as the 12-year-old student, according to charges. In the pocket, officers found a red candy-like substance in strip form that matched the substance that was handed out to students.

The candy was found to be cannabis-infused and contained 300 mg of THC per strip.

What's next:

Both Martin and Amanda Hulst were taken into custody after law enforcement observed them arrive at the Fargo, North Dakota, airport, then initiated a traffic stop.