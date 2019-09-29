Texas school bus driver mows grass outside vacant home so kids don't have to stand in weeds

article

A school bus driver in Texas is being praised for going above and beyond for the students on his route.

The Copperas Cove Independent School District said bus driver Jerry Martin noticed the grass was growing too high at one of his stops.

Martin brought along a lawn mower and cut the grass so the students wouldn't have to stand in the weeds while waiting for the bus.

The school district said the home is vacant and the yard was not being maintained.

"Three cheers for Mr. Martin!" the district wrote on Facebook.

Residents chimed in, thanking the bus driver for taking the time to help students.

"Mr. Martin is a wonderful man, we appreciate everything he does," one parent wrote. "We couldn't ask for a better bus driver to take care of our children."

Others recalled that Martin was their bus driver when they were in school.

"Mr. Martin was my elementary bus driver and he would always have fresh fruit for us to take home and was my favorite bus driver ever," another recalled. "I'm so happy he's still shedding some positive lights on students today!"