'Tesla Takedown' protests come to Twin Cities dealerships

Published  March 29, 2025 11:06am CDT
The Brief

    • A series of "Tesla Takedown" demonstrations are planned worldwide to protest Elon Musk's slashing of government programs.
    • Protests are planned Saturday at the Golden Valley and Maplewood Tesla dealerships.
    • People on the picket line are urging others to get rid of their Tesla vehicles and sell Tesla stocks.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - "Tesla Takedown" demonstrations are happening worldwide to protest Elon Musk and his dismantling of government agencies.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information. 

