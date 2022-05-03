Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Wilkin County
13
River Flood Warning
until TUE 3:00 AM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until WED 5:02 PM CDT, Norman County
Flood Warning
until WED 6:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until WED 5:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 11:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until MON 11:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until WED 6:30 PM CDT, Clearwater County, Kittson County, Norman County, Pennington County, Polk County, Polk County, Red Lake County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 7:00 PM CDT until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Clay County
Flood Warning
until WED 6:00 PM CDT, Beltrami County, Clearwater County, Marshall County, Pennington County, Polk County, Red Lake County, Roseau County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Clay County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County

Tesla recalling more than 48,000 Model 3 vehicles due to problem with speedometer

By Paul Best
Published 
Recalls
FOX Business

How car recalls get reported

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) officially start car recalls after receiving complaints from consumers.

Tesla issued a recall for 48,184 Model 3 cars due to a problem with the speedometer's display while in "Track Mode." 

The company will perform an over-the-air software update to fix the issue free-of-charge. 

Track Mode is "designed to modify the stability control, traction control, regenerative braking, and cooling systems to increase performance and handling while driving on closed circuit courses," according to Tesla. 

A firmware update released last year unintentionally made the speedometer drop while in Track Mode, which means a driver "may not know how fast the vehicle is traveling without the mph or km/h unit display, increasing the risk of a crash," according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. 

RELATED: Ford recalling Explorer models that can roll away while in park

Tesla recalled more than half a million vehicles earlier this year to turn off a "Boombox" feature, which allows drivers to play sounds outside their vehicles but runs astray of federally mandated rules that say electric vehicles must emit a warning noise at low speeds. 

Tesla Rushes Model 3s To China Before Trade-War Truce Expires

FILE IMAGE - Tesla Inc. vehicles sit in a parking lot before being shipped from the Port of San Francisco in San Francisco, California, on Feb. 7, 2019. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Tesla CEO Elon Musk took a jab at the NHTSA after the boombox recall, saying that the "fun police made us do it."

Get updates to this story on FOXBusiness.com.