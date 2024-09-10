Teens shot in St. Paul on Tuesday morning, authorities investigating

The Brief Two teens, aged 16 and 18, were shot in St. Paul on Tuesday. The shooting occurred on the 400 block of Maryland Avenue East around 10 a.m. Authorities are still investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting.



Two teenagers are in the hospital after being shot on Tuesday morning, according to St. Paul police.

What we know

The St. Paul Police Department (SPPD) says officers were called to the 400 block of Maryland Avenue East on the report of someone being shot after callers reported hearing gunfire in the area.

When police arrived, they located an 18-year-old and a 16-year-old, both men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

They were transported to Regions Hospital for medical attention, and their injuries are currently considered non-life-threatening, according to SPPD.

Police are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, and an investigation is ongoing.

What we don’t know

Police have not yet confirmed whether a suspect is known or in custody.