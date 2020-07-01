Teen shot multiple times near tent encampment at Peavey Park in Minneapolis

A teen was shot multiple times during an incident near the tent encampment at Peavey Park in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

Police responded just after 7 p.m. for the reports of shots fired at the park. According to officers, the 18-year-old boy was hit multiple times by gunfire and was rushed to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment.

His injuries were initially believed to be life-threatening but officers now say the victim is expected to survive.

The shooting comes as Minneapolis park board members held a meeting Wednesday evening, discussing safety issues connected to encampments at Minneapolis parks, including Peavey and Powderhorn.

A park police officers speaking at the meeting said Wednesday's shooting is just one of a number of assaults, shootings, and other attacks that have happened in recent weeks at parks.

That officer said the victim in Wednesday's shooting was at the encampment when he was shot. Last week, park police said a minor was sexually assaulted at an encampment at Powderhorn Park.