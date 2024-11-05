Teenager fatally shoots 13-year-old boy in Minneapolis: Police

article

The Brief Police say a 13-year-old boy was fatally shot while a 14-year-old boy was "handling a gun." The shooting happened on Tuesday around 1:30 a.m. on the 2400 block of Ferrant Place in Minneapolis. The 14-year-old was taken into custody. The shooting remains under investigation.



A 13-year-old boy was fatally shot by a 14-year-old boy in a Minneapolis home early Tuesday morning, according to police.

What we know

The Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on the 2400 block of Ferrant Place. Officers at the scene found a 13-year-old boy inside the house with an apparent gunshot wound, and despite life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation suggests the 13-year-old boy was shot while the 14-year-old boy was "handling a gun," a press release read. The 14-year-old boy was taken into custody at the scene.

Minneapolis police described this incident as an "apparent accidental shooting" but noted officers are still working to determine what led up to the shooting, according to the press release.

Two adult women and other juveniles were home at the time of the shooting, but no other injuries were reported.

What they’re saying

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara issued a statement saying, "The death of a child is always incredibly troubling and tragic. Our investigators will work diligently to answer the many questions we have. In addition to supporting the families that are impacted by this tragedy, everyone must make every effort to ensure that every gun is securely stored."

What we don’t know

The MPD said in the press release that officers are "familiar with both of the boys" involved in this incident but did not provide further details.

Police did not say who owns the firearm or how the teenager got hold of it.