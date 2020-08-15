Teen rescued after falling down middle school chimney in Lindstrom, Minnesota

article

A 14-year-old boy was rescued early Friday morning after he fell down a chimney at a middle school in Lindstrom, Minnesota.

According to the Lakes Area Police Department, at about midnight, officers were dispatched to a report of a 14-year-old boy who had climbed the chimney at the Chisago Lakes Middle School. The teen climbed the chimney with two friends, and then fell about 50 feet down inside the chimney.

Police and school resource officers responded and helped the boy get out through a maintenance hatch. He was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.