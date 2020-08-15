Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from SAT 3:55 PM CDT until SAT 11:00 PM CDT, Aitkin County, Cass County, Crow Wing County, Itasca County, Koochiching County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from SAT 3:56 PM CDT until SAT 11:00 PM CDT, Becker County, Beltrami County, Clearwater County, Hubbard County, Kittson County, Lake of the Woods County, Mahnomen County, Marshall County, Norman County, Pennington County, Polk County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, Wadena County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
from MON 7:00 AM CDT until FRI 3:24 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 4:00 PM CDT until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 7:00 PM CDT until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 8:40 PM CDT until FRI 11:00 PM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Norman County

Teen rescued after falling down middle school chimney in Lindstrom, Minnesota

Credit: Lakes Area Police Department

LINDSTROM, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 14-year-old boy was rescued early Friday morning after he fell down a chimney at a middle school in Lindstrom, Minnesota.

According to the Lakes Area Police Department, at about midnight, officers were dispatched to a report of a 14-year-old boy who had climbed the chimney at the Chisago Lakes Middle School. The teen climbed the chimney with two friends, and then fell about 50 feet down inside the chimney.

Police and school resource officers responded and helped the boy get out through a maintenance hatch. He was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.