Teen killed in rollover crash outside New Prague, Minnesota

A 17-year-old boy died in a crash Tuesday evening outside New Prague, Minnesota.

According to the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office, at about 4:46 p.m., deputies responded to a one vehicle rollover crash on Le Sueur County Road 28, East of Le Sueur County Road 3 in Lanesburgh Township.

Initial investigation indicates the driver was heading eastbound on County Road 28 and lost control due to the ice and snow-packed road. The vehicle then slid across the westbound lane of County Road 28, went into the ditch and rolled, eventually hitting a tree.

The driver, a 17-year-old boy from of Lonsdale, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials are still investigating the crash.