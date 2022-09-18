Teen killed after being ejected from crash in northern Minnesota

A 17-year-old boy was killed in Cass County after being ejected during a single-vehicle crash on Highway 200 early Sunday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol's report said the teen was driving Westbound on Highway 200 around 1 a.m. when he approached a slight curve, and his car went airborne off the road.

The car landed sideways and started to roll. The teen was ejected from the vehicle since he was"not belted at the time" of the crash. The car's airbags did not deploy, according to the report.

The road conditions were wet, and the state patrol said alcohol is believed to be a factor.

The teen was from Remer, Minnesota. His identity has not been released.