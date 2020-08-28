Teen killed, 3 injured in UTV crash near Cumberland, Wisconsin

A western Wisconsin community is mourning after one teen died and three other children were injured in a UTV crash, according to the Barron County Sheriff's Department.

Thursday, just before 1 p.m., deputies responded to a reported UTV crash on 11 1/4 Street south of County Road B east of the City of Cumberland.

Authorities learned four children, ranging in age from 11 to 14, were riding in a UTV when the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled over. All four were ejected. Investigators learned none of the children were wearing helmets or seatbelts.

A 13-year-old girl from Cumberland died at the scene. A 12-year-old boy from Superior was flown to Regions Hospital and remains in critical condition.

A 14-year-old old boy was also flown to Regions for a head injury, but was later released. An 11-year-old boy from Rice Lake was treated and released at Marshfield Medical Center in Rice Lake.

The crash is under investigation by the Barron County Sheriff's Department, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and the Wisconsin State Patrol.