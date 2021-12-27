Teen arrested for deadly shooting in Minneapolis, city's 94th homicide of 2021

A teen is in custody after a deadly shooting on Monday in Minneapolis, the police department reports.

The 15-year-old boy is currently in custody on probable cause murder for the shooting on the 3700 block of Park Avenue South.

Officers responded to a 911 call around 11:40 a.m. for a shooting at a home. At the scene, investigators found a man dead. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Neither the victim nor the suspect have been identified at this point. However, police are saying this appears to be a domestic incident.

The homicide marks Minneapolis' 94th on the year, just three short of matching the worst year on record for Minneapolis in 1995.