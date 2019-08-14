'Tee It Up for the Troops' golf tournament raises money to help veterans

A golf tournament in Coon Rapids, Minnesota last Friday raised money for PTSD research and treatment, suicide prevention and employment and rehabilitation for those who have served in the military.

“Tee It Up for the Troops” took place at Bunker Hills Golf Club. It was day of golfing to honor, remember and respect veterans. FOX 9’s Tim Blotz emceed the event.

The U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team flew in for the tournament.

“It's cool to know that maybe one day i will be in the crowd and saying thanks to the young people that continued this legacy, continued to believe in America, continued to fight; everything the team believes in,” Sgt. First Class Ryan O’Rourke, a member of the team, said.

The foundation was founded in 2005. Since then, they have hosted more than 475 events in more than 40 states across the nation, raising more than $10 million.