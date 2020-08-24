Teachers from Minnesota's largest school district call for transparency, safety during rally

article

Hundreds of educators held a rally Monday night as the state’s largest school district decides it’s back to school plans.

Teachers want the Anoka-Hennepin School District to be transparent about the process as they say there are too many unanswered questions.

The district is recommending students return to school in a hybrid model with both distance and in-person learning for elementary and high school students.

However, about 300 educators rallied outside the school board meeting to call for better communication and more transparency with administrators and the board.

They said they were there to ensure their safety when they get back to school. Many say they want to teach face-to-face with students this year, as long as it’s safe.

Wearing masks and standing six feet apart because of the pandemic, teachers lined up half way around the block to make sure their voices were heard. Many have questions about returning to school, ranging from what to do with their own children in this hybrid model to the impact hybrid learning will have on students of color.

Advertisement

Most of all, however, they want teachers, administrators and board members to be on the same page.